BidiPass Trading 30.6% Lower Over Last Week (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $110,958.34 and approximately $85.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00046111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

