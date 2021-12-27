Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $295.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.65.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $235.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.