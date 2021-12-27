bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BMXMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. AlphaValue raised bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

BMXMF opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

