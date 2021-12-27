BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of BioVie from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of BioVie stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $4.71. 54,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,505. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82. BioVie has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioVie by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioVie in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in BioVie by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioVie by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

