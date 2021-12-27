Bitcoin Atom (BCA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $57.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

