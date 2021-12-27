BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $581,916.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.26 or 0.00329391 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00140221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00091209 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003776 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,697,546,133 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

