BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 278,821 shares.The stock last traded at $18.99 and had previously closed at $18.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000.

