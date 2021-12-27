BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 278,821 shares.The stock last traded at $18.99 and had previously closed at $18.81.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)
–
Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.