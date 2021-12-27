BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,928,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,231,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $913.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $925.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $900.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

