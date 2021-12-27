Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.73 and a beta of 0.82. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

