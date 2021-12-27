BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

ZWU stock opened at C$12.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.72. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of C$11.81 and a 1 year high of C$13.15.

