Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.00.

BOLIF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS BOLIF remained flat at $$37.23 during trading on Monday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.