Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.74 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$2.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.65.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

