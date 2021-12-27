BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 318,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,984,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in BP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in BP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,341 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 38.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 77.3% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

