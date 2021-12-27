Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $291,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 402.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,144,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $237,193,000 after buying an additional 917,079 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 75,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after buying an additional 57,369 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $296.40 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

