Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lessened by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.