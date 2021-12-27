Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report sales of $88.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.37 million to $92.20 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $361.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $368.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $352.37 million, with estimates ranging from $341.88 million to $360.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

