Brokerages Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 395,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

