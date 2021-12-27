Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report sales of $51.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.10 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $47.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $195.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $210.90 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFBC. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

