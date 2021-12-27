Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. TriNet Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

TNET stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. 74,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,306. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,039 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

