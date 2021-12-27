Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.84. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $34.78. 1,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,040. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

