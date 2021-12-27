Brokerages Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 172,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,677. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $79.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.