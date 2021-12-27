Brokerages Expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.20. 186,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,365. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.