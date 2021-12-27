Brokerages Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.40. 14,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,266. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

In other news, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $405,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

