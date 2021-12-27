Brokerages Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.91) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.19) and the highest is ($3.70). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($14.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.32) to ($14.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($14.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($12.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

MDGL stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,754. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $86.68. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,757,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 846.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.