Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Equities analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report sales of $20.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the highest is $22.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

In other news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,500. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,860,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,729,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

