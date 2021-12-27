Brokerages Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

USM traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.71. 641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

