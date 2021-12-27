Brokerages Set Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) PT at $37.60

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEEM. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Beam Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEEM stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. 2,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $188.91 million and a P/E ratio of -25.76.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

