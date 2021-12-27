Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT at C$68.67

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.67.

A number of research firms have commented on CAR.UN. Raymond James set a C$70.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

TSE CAR.UN traded down C$0.32 on Friday, reaching C$58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.32. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$62.77. The stock has a market cap of C$10.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

