Brokerages Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT at $172.67

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.67.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $182.65. 62,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,998. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,288.19 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $45,149,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,459,012 shares of company stock valued at $412,785,081. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,701,000 after purchasing an additional 91,806 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,331,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 467,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 307,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Datadog by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.