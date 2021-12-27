Brokerages Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target at $51.20

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Formula One Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $62.42.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

