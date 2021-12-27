Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target at $128.17

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.17.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $95,085.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,920. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,789. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

