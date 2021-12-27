Brokerages Set Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target at $149.25

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 110,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $133.20.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. The business had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

