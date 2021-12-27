Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) PT at €19.91

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.91 ($22.37).

Several research firms have issued reports on PSM. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.79) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.01 ($15.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €12.77 ($14.35) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($21.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.69.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.