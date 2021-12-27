Brookstone Capital Management Has $11.41 Million Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,543 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $86.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.55. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

