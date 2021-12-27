Brookstone Capital Management Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 200.1% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $347.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.14 and its 200 day moving average is $356.98. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

