Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 26,168 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,410 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

