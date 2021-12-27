Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

