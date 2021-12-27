BTIG Research Increases EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $248.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $164.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP stock opened at $217.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.08. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $220.41.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 214,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 275,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.