Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 28th. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CALM opened at $36.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 521.36 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

