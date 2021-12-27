Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,694 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $45.74 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,064. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.