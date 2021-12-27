Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

