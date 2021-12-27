Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

