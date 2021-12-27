Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,760,000 after buying an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after buying an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $21.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

