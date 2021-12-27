Camden Capital LLC Buys 247 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE MET opened at $61.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

