Camden Capital LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 69.6% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 36,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.2% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 447,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $63,994,000 after buying an additional 126,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $182.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

