Camden Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 114.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $53,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

BMY stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

