Camden Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.