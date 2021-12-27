Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0403 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CNNEF stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.