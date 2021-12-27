Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Increases Dividend to $1.26 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the bank on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $11.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of CM opened at $115.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

