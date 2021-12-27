Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Increases Dividend to $1.26 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the bank on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $11.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.
Shares of CM opened at $115.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.13.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
