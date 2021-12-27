Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3423 per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 40.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

ENDTF stock opened at C$10.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$7.45 and a 12 month high of C$10.55.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.